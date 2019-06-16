PACI to train 600 craftspeople

MUSCAT, JUNE 16 – The Public Authority for Craft Industries adopted 33 programmes for vocational qualification in various governorates of the Sultanate. It will train more than 660 people with 20 in each programme. It is one of the pioneering projects of PACI, which is implemented within the framework of the “Craft Competencies” initiative aimed at giving the craftsmen all the basic skills necessary to establish projects. According to a statement from PACI, the trainees will be selected later. “Professional craftsmanship commensurate with the possibilities and resources available in accordance with innovative methodologies for modern production, promotion and marketing,” the statement said.

The fields of the short-term vocational training programmes are plenty. They are designed in accordance to the vision of artistic diversity that include all parts of the Sultanate. Muscat Governorate will carry out two programmes, one in Seeb in the copper industries and the other in Bausher in wood crafting.

Four programmes will be implemented in Dhofar in leather, coconut shell craft, wool and bone sculpture in Thamrait, Dhahboon, Al Mazyouna and Rakhyout.

Two other programmes, to be implemented in Buraimi, will focus on palm frond weaving and pottery while the programmes in South Al Batinah will focus on the manufacture of silver and leather, wood and pottery in Rustaq, Musannah and Barka.

In North Al Batinah, three vocational rehabilitation programmes in Suhar, Al Khabourah and Liwa will take place in the fields of wood, ceramics, silver and leather.

In Al Dhahirah, four programmes will be implemented in woolen textiles and palm leaves, wood and silver industries in Yanqul, Ibri, Dhank and Hamra al Drooa. In Al Dakhiliyah, three vocational rehabilitation programmes will be implemented in Nizwa, Samayil and Jabal Akhdhar in the fields of aromatic industries, wood and stone industries.

As for North Al Sharqiyah, four rehabilitation programmes will be implemented in handicrafts, silver, pottery and wood industries in Al Mudhaibi, Al Qabil, Bidiya, and Dima W’attayeen. South Al Sharqiyah will witness the implementation of four vocational programmes in Sur, Masirah, Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan in the fields of ceramics, woolen fabrics and wood industries.

In Musandam, three programmes will be implemented in Khasab, Bukha and Lima in textiles, handicrafts and ceramics.

The general objectives of the vocational training programmes focus on finding a specialisation for artisans and expand their knowledge on Omani handicraft production skills. This is in order to create professional young artisans.

Related