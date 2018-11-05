Local 

PACI to launch e-portal today

Muscat, Nov 5 – Coinciding with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th National Day, the Public Authority for Crafts Industry (PACI) will launch its electronic services portal on Tuesday. It will be launched under the auspices of Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court. The portal, titled ‘Sanubdea’, which means ‘we will be creative’, is being launched as part of its efforts to keep abreast with technology. Its services will include issuing licences to practise crafts, applying for intellectual property, products quality, crafts designing, holding exhibitions, registering marketing websites, customers’ services, marketing services to craftsmen and investors via website, in addition to jobs application services. It is expected to raise the level of performance and provide high quality services to the beneficiaries, including craftsmen, investors and employees. PACI’s electronic transformation project provides 184 services through ‘we will be creative’ portal, Sultan Qaboos Award for Crafts Excellence portal, e-marketing, internal portal, stores and sales administration, phone applications, electronic tendering system, Kuma application and Bayan customs system.

