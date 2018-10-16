PACI host workshop on handicrafts

Muscat: The Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI) organised a national workshop on ways of preserving and developing handicrafts in the Sultanate in Muscat on Tuesday. The workshop is implemented by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) with the participation of the Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science. The workshop focuses on the reality of the craft industries in the Sultanate and the challenges of promoting and developing them. It also discussed the best ways to protect them and renew their images of creativity and innovation, in addition to discussing ways to enhance the abilities of craftsmen working in this sector.

Related