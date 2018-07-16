PACI for comprehensive, diversified crafts sector

MUSCAT: The crafts sector in the Sultanate has witnessed quantum leap and abrupt change in response to the Royal vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, according to a report issued by the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI).

The report prepared to coincide with the celebrations of the Blessed Renaissance Day states that the Authority keenly aims at building a diversified and comprehensive sector. PACI, since its foundation, has steadily contributed to domestic diversification and achieved objectives of the Ninth Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) through the implementation of projects that cope with Oman Vision 2040.

The Authority conducted 51 rehabilitation, training and production programmes through its specialised centres, emerging from the importance of transferring Omani craftsmanship skills to generations with the adoption of extensive training and productivity initiatives to establish operational plans and projects. A total of 807 craftsmen and women have benefited from craft initiatives.

The Authority has also achieved advanced level of understanding and strategic partnership that enhances the international presence of the craft sector, noting that the artisanal production has witnessed a remarkable development over the past years.

A logo is made for the Omani handicraft product, which has been derived from the name of the Authority. The PACI is currently working on laying the foundations contributing to the support and marketing of Omani artisanal products regionally and internationally.

About 253 projects are registered in the Authority. Known as Omani Craft House, 26 houses across the Sultanate serve as an important craft outlet via which products are marketed and promoted. The Authority has regularised and streamlined craft industries in order to maintain and protect their authenticity.

The Authority prepares draft law on craft industries in the light of the study carried out by specialists on the need for regulating this sector in terms of division, composition and product quality controls.

Over 400 handicrafts are deposited by PACI in order to save their intellectual property. As per the context of periodic review of the legislation regulating the traditional products and its contributions to the GDP, Shaikha Aisha bint Khalfan al Siyabiyah, Chairperson of the Public Authority for Craft Industries, has issued a number of decisions regulating craftsmanship.

The Sultan Qaboos Award for Craft Excellence is among top priorities rendered to the craft sector. The competition reflects the attention accorded by His Majesty to craft industries as they carry great civilisational and national values.

It plays a leading role in developing traditional and ancient crafts industries which have passed down through the generations.

The Sultan Qaboos Award for Craft Excellence feeds the crafts sector with novel and innovative crafts products. As part of fulfilling the Authority’s vision, the artisans are trained and lectured on methods needed to maintain their genuineness.

In order to enable the artisans to deal with digital issues, the Authority has endeavoured to transform the artisanal sector into a sustainable sector through the activation of technologies and online services.

PACI also works on documenting all craft industries, raw materials and their uses which characterises each governorate. Interest in research activities of the current and future needs of artisans is also paid attention by the Authority.

