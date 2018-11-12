PACDA signs MoU with UN

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief in Muscat on Monday. The MoU was signed by Maj Gen Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy, Chairman of PACDA, and Mark Lowcock, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, and the Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The MoU will enhance the humanitarian emergency response capabilities of both organisations through cooperation. As per the MoU, the two parties will coordinate their efforts during response to emergencies to improve the quality and timing for delivering aid to those in need. — ONA

