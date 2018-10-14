Local Main Uncategorized 

Video: PACDA conducts evacuation drill at Lulu Bandar

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) carried out a joint mock exercise to ensure smooth evacuation, fire, rescue and ambulance operations at Lulu Bandar shopping center in Seeb.

 

