Oman, Qatar airlines get more freedom to set fares

April 16 – The Sultanate signed today the protocol for the amendment of the air transport agreement between the Sultanate and Qatar in line with the Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s (PACA) efforts to upgrade the services between the two countries.

The agreement is significant in terms of allowing more openness as the airlines will be free to set air transport tariffs based on commercial considerations,

Qatar signed the agreement in 2007 that allows national airlines to operate any number of flights between the two countries.

