PACA predicts heavy rains today in Oman

Muscat: The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has warned of heavy rains for Sunday evening in the Alert 1.

Accompanied by active winds, some regions are expected to receive rainfall in the range of 40 to 90 mm millimeters on Sunday.

With the possibility of flowing wadis, PACA urged everyone to take precautions during thunderstorms, not to cross valleys, avoid low lying places and stay away from the sea.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed the readiness of all health institutions to deal with the weather conditions in the Sultanate. It noted health services in all governorates are well supplied with manpower, medical devices, medicines and other logistics services.