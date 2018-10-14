PACA announces end of direct effects of Luban

Muscat: The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) issued a statement announcing the end of the direct impact of the tropical system of the country

The internal committee for the management of exceptional weather cases met under the chairmanship of Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO, PACA, and examined the latest analysis and data related to the tropical situation and its distance from the Sultanate.

The commission declared that the direct effects of the tropical situation will end with opportunities for sporadic rainfall in Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates within the next 24 hours.

The committee appreciated the cooperation of citizens and residents in following up the reports and warnings issued from the National Center for Multi-Hazard Early Warning of the Commission, which ad a significant impact on reducing the impact of the tropical system Luban.

The Committee also appreciated all the efforts made by the National Committee for Civil Defense (NCCD) and other military and civilian sectors to reduce the effects of the tropical situation.