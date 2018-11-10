Oxy Oman sponsors book publishing

MUSCAT: Occidental Oman (Oxy Oman) and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs have signed a sponsorship agreement where Occidental Oman will support the publication of a book on the Nature Reserves of Oman. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) under the patronage of Najeeb Ali al Rawas, Under-Secretary of MECA. Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman and the Under-Secretary were the signatories for their respective organisations.

Occidental Oman will sponsor printing 5,000 copies of the book. The book, which will be printed in both Arabic and English with approximately 86 pages for each language, will provide an insight on nature reserves in Oman. The book aims to raise awareness of Oman’s natural sights among students, the public and tourists. The book will contain facts and details on Oman’s 18 nature reserves, along with photos of the reserves.

Related