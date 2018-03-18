Oxy Oman slashes natural gas flaring

MUSCAT, MARCH 18 –

International oil and gas exploration and production company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy) says it has achieved a dramatic reduction in flared gas volumes at its operations in the Sultanate in line with a broader commitment to conserving resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The company has reported significant reductions in gas flaring in producing fields in northern Oman — an achievement that qualified Oxy to earn carbon reduction credits under the United Nations’ Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), it said.

According to a newly published report, titled ‘Climate-Related Risks and Opportunities: Positioning for a Lower-Carbon Economy 2018’, Oxy Oman has made gains in minimising flaring of natural gas by bringing it to market or putting it to use. It cited in this regard gas capture and methane utilisation projects that have contributed to a significant reduction in gas flared at the Far West and Khamilah fields in Block 27 in northern Oman.

“From 2013 to 2016, we reduced the amount of gas flared from more than 9 billion cubic feet per year (BCF/yr) to 1 BCF/yr, a decrease of more than 90 per cent — cumulatively equivalent to almost 800,000 metric tons of CO2. In Block 9 of the Safah Field, Occidental installed gas compression systems to reduce flaring. With the support of the Oman government, the project was the first in the country to qualify under the UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) to create tradable, saleable, certified emissions-reduction credits,” the report said.

Over the initial CDM project period (2013-2019), cumulative gas reductions of more than 75 BCF are expected (equivalent to 775,000 metric tons of CO2 per year), the report said. This compares with original flare volumes at Safah of around 20 BCF per year, it noted.

Oxy Oman’s operations are concentrated in three blocks (9, 27 and 62) in northern Oman, and at the Mukhaizna Field in Block 53, where one of the world’s largest heavy oil steam-flood projects is under way. The company holds an 80 per cent interest in Block 62 — also known as Habiba Block — where Oman Oil Company, the wholly government owned investment group holds the remaining 20 per cent stake. Block 62 is home to two new gas fields — Fushaigah and Maradi — which were brought into operation recently.

“Recently, Occidental commissioned a new gas plant in the Maradi Huraymah Field, culminating a collaborative effort with (Petroleum Development Oman) to accelerate additional gas production to meet the near-term needs of Oman,” it said.

Oxy Oman has a substantial portfolio of hydrocarbon assets in the Sultanate: it is the operator of Block 9 (55pc working interest), Block 27 (65pc working interest), Block 53 (45 pc working interest) and Block 62 (48pc working interest).

Share on: WhatsApp