Oxy Oman signs three contracts with local firms

As part of its in-country value (ICV) strategy to support locally manufactured materials and maximise expenditure on goods and services made in Oman, Occidental Oman (Oxy Oman) signed a new contract with Global Integrated Engineering LLC (GIE) and two new contracts with Abraj Energy Services SAOC. Under these contracts, GIE will supply sodium chloride (salt) for the operation of the water treatment plant in Mukhaizna, and Abraj will provide drilling rigs for Oman North operations, as well as provide cementing services.

The signing ceremony was held at Occidental Oman’s headquarters in Muscat. Stephen Kelly, the President and General Manager of Occidental Oman; Ali Suleym al Junaibi, CEO of GIE; and Abdullah al Hadi AMD of Abraj, were signatories for their respective organisations. Abdulkarim al Ghassani, Vice- President for Supply Chain; and other senior executives of Occidental Oman were present at the ceremony.

Occidental Oman’s contract with GIE signifies Occidental Oman’s support of local production, as GIE will be the first in the Sultanate to manufacture and supply sodium chloride (salt) through the utilisation of Solar Ponds.

In addition, the two contracts with Abraj, for drilling rigs and cementing services, were signed as part of Occidental Oman’s ICV initiative.

“The contracts signed today reaffirm our wide-ranging commitment to enhance the collaborative efforts of the oil and gas industry to efficiently develop a competitive Omani supply chain. We strongly believe that this will increase investment in the country and guarantee the constant prosperity and diversification of its economy. We look forward to new collaborative opportunities with local manufacturers,” said Kelly.

