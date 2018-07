SALALAH: The Exhibition of the Omani Women Associations in the Governorate of Dhofar opened on Wednesday at the Municipality Entertainment Centre in Salalah as part of Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) 2018, and continues until August 25.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, the Supervisor General of the festival, in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service and a number of dignitaries and visitors.

The exhibition includes a variety of pavilions including incense, perfumes, pottery, palm fronds industry, Omani traditional clothes and cuisine, as well as other commercial exhibits embodying traditional crafts.

The exhibition will be attended by a number of small and medium-sized women entrepreneurs and productive families from different wilayats, as well as by the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI) in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

