Over RO 75,000 worth of honey sold at honey market

MUSCAT: The 10th Omani Honey Market closed after recording a high number of visitors and lovers of honey. The market sold 3,498 kg, worth RO 75,980. The Omani honey markets, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, aimed at providing the best agricultural products that the Sultanate enjoys to consumers. A number of beekeepers participated in displaying their products of Vachellia tortilis honey, Ziziphus spina-christi honey, Flowers honey and other types, highlighting their expertise and broad fame in producing and breeding honey bees. There are different types of local honey in the Sultanate, which are produced in the Omani bee hives. These types differ in colour and taste depending on the type of flowers and pollen that bees collect in that period. — ONA

Related