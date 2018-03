MUSCAT: Shaikh Sultan bin Said al Hinai, Director of Preaching and Guidance, said that the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs has opened the doors for Haj registration for 1439 AH for two weeks that expired yesterday.

He added that the number of those registered at the e-system stood at 27,059 of which 25,659 Omanis, 945 Arab residents and 455 Non-Arab residents.

The system indices pointed out that while highest rate of applications or 48 per cent was from the age category 30-45 years, the lowest rate or 10 per cent has been from the age category above 60 years old. This high percentage of youths will contribute to ensuring smooth Haj.

He also pointed out that the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs will announce the results as per the numbers allocated for each category next week.

Successful applicants need to select one Haj contractors from among those who are registered in the system within ten days.

They should also complete medical checkups within 30 days from being notified that they have been selected to perform Haj this year.

Al Hinai urged Omanis and residents who have been selected but may withdraw to advise the ministry immediately to allow those on the waiting list to complete formalities as the final list of the potential Haj performer has to be sent to the Haj entities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia before the end of Shaaban 1439 AH. — ONA

