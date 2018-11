Muscat: A total of 2,459 tourists arrived in Musandam from Malta aboard cruise ship Mein Schiff 4, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The visitors were guided by officials of Tourism Information Centre at the port. Another cruise ship MSC Lyrica dropped anchor in Salalah after sailing from Aqaba, Jordan, bringing with it 2,600 tourists of different nationalities. AIDA Blue is scheduled to drop anchor at Salalah on Thursday with 2,125 tourists on board. — ONA

