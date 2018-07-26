Over 400 scouts take part in summer camp in Dhofar

Salalah: The summer scouting camp for the advanced scouts kicked off at the site of the permanent scouting camp at Jabal Ashur Plain in the Governorate of Dhofar on Thursday under the theme ‘Scouting Renovation and Innovation’. The camp is held from July 26 to 31. As more as 430 scouts from the Sultanate, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Tunisia are taking part at the camp. The opening ceremony started with the guard of flag entering the site. The General Commander to the camp then delivered the flag to the guards after which the flags of the Sultanate and countries taking part were raised.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al Hinai, Assistant Director-General of Scouts delivered a speech welcoming the Arab and GCC guests. He pointed out that the aim of this camp is to hone skills, develop capabilities and build good citizens. The programme of the event includes group and individual sports and intellectual competitions for icebreaking and sharing knowledge and enhancing communication. — ONA