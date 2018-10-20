Over 3,100 to graduate from 9 SQU colleges

MUSCAT: The 29th graduation ceremony of the students of Sultan Qaboos University will be held under the auspices of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education. The graduation will be held in two phases on October 28 for the students from the humanities colleges and on November 11 for students from the science colleges. As many as 3,104 graduates of the nine colleges, in the undergraduate and postgraduate streams, will receive their degrees during the ceremony.

The number of graduates from each college is as follows: College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences 199; College of Arts and Social Sciences 593; College of Economics and Political Sciences 448; College of Education 558; College of Engineering 453; College of Law 202; College of Medicine and Health Sciences 133; College of Nursing 100 and College of Science 418. The graduates include 2,421 bachelor’s degree holders; 400 master’s degree holders; 91 medical degree (MD) holders; 150 diploma holders and 42 PhD holders.

