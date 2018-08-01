Over 28,000 tourists visit Land of frankincense sites till July

Salalah: The number of visitors to Land of Frankincense sites in the Governorate of Dhofar during last July stood at 28,483 according to statistics from the Department of Frankincense Land Sites at His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser’s Office for Cultural Affairs. Al Baleed Archaeological Park and Frankincense Land Museum received 20,056 visitors, Samahram Archaeological Site received 7,955 visitors, while Wadi Dokka received 415 visitors and Wbar Archaeological site received 57 visitors. The Office of His Majesty the Sultan’s Adviser for Cultural Affairs is developing several archaeological sites and providing them with utilities to serve the goals of cultural and archaeological tourism in the Governorate of Dhofar. — ONA

