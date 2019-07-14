Over 27K visit Salalah Tourism Festival in two weeks

Muscat: The number of visitors to Salalah by the end of the second week (from 21 June to 4 July 2019) stood at 27,138 compared to 57,046 visitors during the same period of 2018.

The number of visitors during the second week only stood at 16,251 according to the latest statistics for the project of Khareef Salalah visitors 2019, which is being conducted by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The NCSI showed that 51.2 per cent of visitors to the Salalah Tourism Festival by the end of the second week came through the land border with 13,902 visitors while 13,236 visitors came through flights.

Compared to the first week of the current season, the number of visitors through the airport increased by 39.3 per cent where the number of arrivals on domestic flights increased from 3,770 visitors in the first week to 4,334 visitors during the second week of the season.

The number of arrivals on international flights increased from 1,760 visitors during the first week to 3,273 visitors during the second week.

The GCC visitors, including the Omanis, represented the bulk share of the total of visitors with 60.3 per cent of the total visitors to Salalah Tourism Festival until the second week, as they reached 16,368 visitors, followed by Asian visitors with 5,121 visitors.

The number of visitors from other Arab countries stood at 4,336 while the number of visitors from European countries stood at 354. There were 370 visitors from other countries.

The statistics showed that 54.4 per cent of visitors to the Salalah Tourism Festival during the second week are residents of the Sultanate comprising 8,848 visitors compared to 7,403 visitors as non-residents. –ONA