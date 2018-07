MUSCAT: The number of commercial activities in different parts of the Sultanate, which was registered with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) during the first quarter (Q1) of 2018 stood at 267,793 compared to 24,973 activities during the same period in 2017, a growth by 972.3 per cent.

MoCI Statistics Department said that the remarkable activity during Q1 of 2018 was focused in the Governorate of Muscat (30.2 per cent of the total business activities in the Sultanate), followed by the Governorate of North Al Batinah (15.8 per cent), the Governorate of Dhofar (13.2 per cent) and the remaining percentage distributed to the other governorates.

MoCI pointed out that the Governorate of Muscat registered the highest number of activities with 80,794 followed by the Governorate of North Al Batinah with 42,355 activities, the Governorate of Dhofar with 35,243 activities, the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah with 27,130 activities, the Governorate of South Al Batinah with 20,108 activities, the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah 17,704 activities, the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah with 17,609 activities, the Governorate of Al Dhahirah with 11,504 activities, the Governorate of Al Buraimi with 9,465, the Governorate of Al Wusta with 3,477 activities and the Governorate of Musandam with 2,404 activities.

— ONA

