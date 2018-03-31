Over 17,000 cement consignments registered last year

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry pointed out that the number of cement consignments that were registered by the Directorate-General for Standards and Metrology in 2017 stood at 17,881.

Idris bin Hassan al Sinan, Civil Engineer at the Conformity Department, said that there are many types of cement, the most common of which is the Portland cement used in construction industry.

He added that white cement is used in decorations, as well as in tile industry, monument restoration and road pavements and barriers.

The Sulphur resistant white cement is also used in concrete works that are exposed to moderate temperature and Sulphur interactions like those exposed to sea water. The low temperature Portland cement is commonly used in tropical hot areas. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp