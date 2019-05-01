Over 1,500 Omanis benefit from ‘Future Engineers’ programme

Business Reporter –

Muscat, MAY 1 –

More than 1,500 Omani students have so far benefited from a ‘Future Engineers’ educational initiative sponsored via BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme with the support of Nizwa-based Engineering Village.

The students were felicitated at a closing ceremony held under the auspices of Shaikh (Dr) Khalifa bin Hamad al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah. Also present were representatives from BP Oman, Ministry of Education and other stakeholders. The Future Engineers Programme was conducted in collaboration with Innovation and Scientific Olympiad at the Ministry of Education.

“Developing the next generation’s capabilities and honing their skills will generate a pool of highly qualified national workforce, who will lead the Sultanate towards a sustainable future,” said Shamsa al Rawahi, BP Oman’s Social Investment Manager. “The success and impact created by Future Engineers initiative, reinforces our commitment of investing in such dynamic STEM programmes, which inspire growth and contribute in supporting the national priorities,” she added further.

Future Engineers programme, which was implemented in 15 primary government schools, sought to include electronics and programming lessons in these schools. It consisted of a comprehensive curriculum that offered practical tools used for educational purposes. The initiative aimed at boosting young people’ knowledge in electronics, STEM, as well as programming skills in Scratch language.

“Technology, electronics, and programming are industries that are advancing at a rapid pace. This makes it important to acquaint our youth with the latest innovations of these fields. Therefore, through modern teaching approaches, we have been able to infuse crucial skills among students and young professionals, preparing them to meet the demands of such fields,” said Fahad al Siyabi, CEO of Engineering Village.

The closing ceremony included an exhibition that showcased the students’ projects and highlighted the programme’s outcomes. In its first phase, the initiative provided technical training for over 50 teachers and benefited more than 1500 young students. The programme was developed by Engineering Village as part of its vision to spread a culture of innovation and scientific exploration.

