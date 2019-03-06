Over 1,300 residential fires incidents in 2018

Muscat: Poor electrical connections, lack of fire extinguishing equipment, cooking gas leaks and poor storage are among various for fires in residential apartments.

According to Brigadier General Salim bin Yahya al Hinai, Director General of Civil Defense at Public Authority for Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA), a total of 1,335 residential fire-related incidents were reported last year.

Hinai said heavy to light fire vehicle fires were also reported due to the failure of the drivers or vehicle owners to follow safety procedures, such as overload, continuous travel, installation of additional equipment not compatible with the vehicle design and serious traffic accidents.

For the fire in residential apartments, he said the reasons, especially in summer conditions, include high temperatures, overloading of transformers and non-inspection of gas cylinders.

PACDA is responsible for following up the application of fire safety measures in public and private establishments. Establishments are alerted in the event of any non-compliance of fire protection requirement.

It also requests to audit fire safety measures before granting permits for new facilities, temporary accommodation for workers, industrial and commercial establishments.

Permits are granted after studying the detailed plans for emergency exits, types of fire-fighting equipment and appropriate alarms that comply with the size of the facility.

Safety conditions also include separation of manufacturing areas from storage areas, the identification of assembly points during incidents and the ease of entry, exit and access of civil defense vehicles to the facility.

The license is granted only after all the safety requirements are met.