An official source in the Royal Oman Police has said 127 people were arrested in March this years with related to 136 cases of theft in various governorates of the Sultanate. They have been to the judicial authorities for further proceedings.

Royal Oman Police praised the cooperation of citizens and residents in the detection of these crimes, stressed at the same time about the need to take the necessary precautions to secure their property.

Like this: Like Loading...