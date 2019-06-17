Over 120,000 visit Shabab Oman II at Rouen

Rouen: The Royal Navy of Oman vessel Shabab Oman II completed its participation in the 2019 Armada Maritime Festival in the French city of Rouen, following the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as part of its journey to the European continent, from April 15 to October 7.

Shabab Oman II docked on the banks of the River Seine in the French city of Rouen after more than 6,000 nautical miles since it left the Said Bin Sultan Navy Base on April 15. While participating in 2019 Armada Maritime Festival, the vessel stayed ten days (June 6-16) in the city of Rouen, and participated in the various activities and events of this marine festival.

The ship received more than 120,000 visitors during the ten days of the festival, during which the ship opened its doors for visitors during its participation in the festival, where it received daily large numbers of people from different nationalities who were eager to know many details of Oman’s long history.

They met with the crew of the ship who were keen to provide answers about all the inquiries related to the Sultanate of Oman, in addition to organising a photo exhibition about the ancient history of Oman and the bright present of the Sultanate, as well as a presentation about the ship’s stages of construction and its three international voyages and the fourth international voyage to the European continent.

