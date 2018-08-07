Over 100 scouts at CAS scouts forum

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education, represented by scouts of College of Applied Sciences, is taking part at the Sultanate’s fourth scouts forum being held from August 2-8. About 100 scouts from Omani women associations, universities and colleges are taking part in the forum. The event witnessed the launch of a blood donation project named (Life Drop) under the auspices of Sadah Shura. The event was organised by the Sultanate’s scouts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. It aims at spreading awareness on the importance of blood donation among the society’s segments.Fatima al Qassabi said the camping offers us the opportunity to understand the meaning of voluntary work. The forum enfolds a number of activities and workshops, including embroidery courses, photography, sculpturing, soap making and body language basics.

Related