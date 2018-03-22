Outstanding students feted in Nizwa

The outstanding students in the first semester of General Education Diploma in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate were honoured at Nizwa Fort Theatre.

The event was organised by the General Directorate of Education in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate with support from Bawader International Company, which runs the activities of Nizwa Fort.

It was held under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Khalifa bin Hamad bin Hilal al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah. The ceremony began with a poetry recital by Haitham bin Hilal al Alawi, a student of Shaikh Mohammed bin Rouh al Kindi school.

Waad bint Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Toobi, a student of Al Shatha bint Jaber School, in her speech, said: “We have refined our talents and enriched of thoughts.”

Mohammed, a student from Al Bashir bin Almundhir School, sand in praise of students who have achieved excellence and success.

The Al Dakhiliyah governor honoured students (16 males, 47 females) from 20 schools who had scored more than 96.5 per cent in the first semester.

