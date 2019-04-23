Local 

Outstanding employees honoured

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate (DGHS-MG) of the Ministry of Health (MOH) honoured outstanding employees of the year 2018 on Monday. Hundred and seventeen employees from various DGHS-MG health institutions along with a number of volunteers from Ihsan Society were honoured. The honouring ceremony held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MOH Under-Secretary for Health Affairs, in the presence of Dr Fatima al Ajmi, DGHS-MG Director General, along with a number of senior officials of the Directorate and health institutions in Muscat Governorate. — ONA

