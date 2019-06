Muscat: Production of refineries and petroleum industries as at the end of May 2019 rose by 3 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2018, according to the statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) in the Sultanate saw a 3-per cent jump to touch 6,268 million barrels as at the end of May of 2019, over the same period of last year. Sales of standard grade petrol (M-91) also rose by 5 per cent to 4,426 million barrels while its exports hit 1,970 million barrel.

However, the output of super grade petrol (M-95) grew by 14 per cent to 5,491 million barrels as at the end of May 2019. Sales of super grade petrol (M-95) also rose by 34 per cent to 5,087 million barrels while its exports stood at 664,000 barrels.

Compared to May 2018, gas oil (diesel) output rose by 7 per cent to 11,171 million barrels. Sales of gas oil (diesel) also grew by 14 per cent to 6,482 million barrels while its exports dropped by 12 per cent to reach 4,760 million barrels.

Aviation fuel production surged by 13 per cent to 6,120 million barrels.

Sales of aviation fuel also rose by 4 per cent to hit 1,999 million barrels while its exports grew by 17 per cent to reach 4,134 million barrels.

Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also rose by 8 per cent to 3,209 million barrels. Sales of LPG grew by 3 per cent to hit 1,113 million barrels while its exports increased by 15 per cent to 2,045 million barrels.

Production of benzene dropped by 17 per cent to reach 77,000 metric tonnes while its exports stood at 81,000 metric tonnes, comprising a decline by 13 per cent. — ONA

