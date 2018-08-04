OTMC holds expo on books, tapes

MUSCAT: Oman Traditional Music Centre (OTMC) of Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science organised on Friday at Grand Mall Muscat an exhibition for its books, publications and audio tapes. The exhibition included live music performances in addition to documentary photographs. The exhibition aims at attracting visitors and raise their awareness about the Omani traditional music and arts through the publications and audio tapes of the centre, which represent the archive of Oman Traditional Music Centre since its opening in 1984.

It also aims at raising the visitors’ awareness of the activities and efforts carried out by the centre as well as the key events organised in the Governorate of Muscat and abroad to safeguard the spiritual value of the traditional heritage and the cultural identity of the Omani musical instruments. The exhibition included a number of pictures that document the Omani Music Days. — ONA