OTF’s Techween holds ‘Demo-Day’ for 10 start-ups

Techween, an investment programme promoted by Oman Technology Fund (OTF), held a demo-day at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) for the 10 start-ups that have joined a 3-month training programme. Techween has invested in 10 Omani and regional tech start-ups (Adeeb, Datablock75, Envago, eShara, Mosamemat, Nihna, Peekaboo Guru, SilkFlow, TBD and TelyPay), currently in their seed stage.

The participant companies joined intensive training programmes in Oman and abroad in cooperation with Ireland’s NDRC institution. They received support and guidance in both tech and commercial fields dealing with many aspects such as developing products, approaching customers and pitching investors.

Such events are remarkably great for investors since the main goal is introducing investors to these trained companies that are fully ready to grow and attract investments.

Therefore, growth prospects and new markets will open up for the start-ups, said Techween in a press statement.

Techween held a training course in Ireland with NDRC that helped the start-ups in developing and expanding their businesses and gaining relevant experience and knowledge in order to enable them to enter the market and support the national economy. The first cohort of start-ups supported by Techween are as follows:

Peekaboo Guru: Peekaboo Guru specializes in building standardized and enriched places data with the technology to enable contextual location intelligence.

Mosamemat: Mosamemat is a marketplace for emerging, independent fashion designers in the MENA and GCC regions. Mosamemat will help professionals streamline their operations and save on business overheads.

Nihna: Nihna is a fintech application that actively helps users with financial goals find and structure social saving groups (ROSCA/Jamiyah).

Adeeb: Adeeb is an App targeting Arab kids between 3 to 6, where kids get interactive content to have fun and develop their skills.

Envago: Envago is a travel platform for people interested in adventure activities. Users create profiles to engage with others interested in adventure, with the marketplace bringing the social and booking worlds under one roof.

TelyPay: TelyPay provides e-payment for cash-based economies. Customers enjoy the benefits of cash, while companies gain more customers via a new e-payment wallet, rechargeable with telecom top-up cards.

Datablock 75: DataBlock 75 is a marketing automation company for Salons. The platform gathers and processes data to allow owners to position themselves to market and optimally grow their client base.

TBD: TBD is a marketplace providing meaningful, relevant work opportunities for students. Allowing companies in the MENA region to secure short-term employees as and when they need.

SilkFlow: The first workflow platform specifically designed for the consumers’ purchasing journey with supporting tools & social interactions. Where consumers can design their own purchasing workflows and share them with the Silkflow community.

eShara: eShara is the first plug & play Wi-Fi range extender device for smartphones.

