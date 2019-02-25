OTA holds first board meeting of the year

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Oman Tennis Association held its first meeting for the current year. During the meeting, it has been discussed that the next general meeting will be held on March 25, 2019 at the headquarters of the Olympic Committee and Sports Federation.

The meeting was directed by the chairman in the presence of the members of the council. The meeting had a discussion regarding ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition under 14 and the Junior Davis Cup under 16 will be held in Sri Lanka.

It was decided to send the first team including team captain Soufian Dob and three players, Issa al Suleimani, Ali al Busaidi and Taha al Wahaibi, while the second team will consist of administrator Faisal al Balushi, team captain Sergey Pershin and three players, Muneer al Rawahi, Marwan al Khanjari and Azzan al Hajri.

Plans were also firmed up for the Junior Davis Cup under-16 team event in Sri Lanka.

The committee, headed by Khalid al Nabhani, and Khalid al Busaidi and Salman al Balushi as members, adopted a plan for the current year of external participation and local competitions and supported the outstanding players of the OTA to prepare them for the next stage. The implementation of external participation for a number of players has been recommended by the technical staff to participate in several tournaments to obtain an international rating.

It was mentioned by Mundhir al Barwani, OTA General Secretary, that the Board of Directors approved selection of the Chairman of the Gulf Regulatory Committee and the Secretary-General of the Organising Committee. During the meeting, several important decisions were adopted by the National Teams Programme.

It was one of the best years for Oman tennis, a year in which the national teams achieved good results, including the GCC championship for under the age of 18 years for both singles and doubles in the tournament hosted by the Sultanate from December 21 to 29, 2018.

The men’s team won the title of 2018 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group IV hosted by the Sultanate and advanced to Group III.

