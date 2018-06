MUSCAT: Omani Society for Writers and Literati (OSWL) will hold today a seminar on the Reality of Contemporary Poetic Experience, with the participation of Dr Ahmed Youssef, Dr Nasser Istanbul and Dr Youssef Naouri. The seminar will be moderated by Dr Mubarak bin Issa al Jabri. The seminar will discuss the various aspects of the contemporary poetic experience and will include open discussion between speakers and attendees. — ONA

Related