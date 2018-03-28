OSMC compiles study report on sports injuries

MUSCAT: Oman Sports Medicine Committee (OSMC) of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) has compiled a study on most common sports injuries of individual and team athletes in the Sultanate and the coaching errors causing such injuries. The study was compiled as part of the committee’s terms of reference, the aim being to familiarise the society with the sports medical culture.

The research was published in the Swedish Magazine of Scientific Researches. The study was conducted by a working team comprising Dr Mahmood bin Saif al Jufaili, Chairman of Oman Sports Medicine Committee; and committee members Dr Majid bin Said al Busafi and Majid bin Mohammed al Wardi. The study aimed to diagnose various types of the most common sports injuries in individual and team sports in the Sultanate defining the main causes of such injuries and the parts of the body which are most likely to receive such injuries. The study also tackles the coaching errors that may cause sports injuries during coaching sessions.

The study attempts to reduce the occurrence of sports injuries by raising the physical capabilities of the athletes and avoiding coaching errors by amending some sports regulations which would effectively contribute to avoidance of sports injuries.

The OSMC had recently organised several activities in the field of sports injuries including a course on sports injuries held in cooperation with Oman Athletics Association from October 31 to November 1, 2017.

