OSHRM hosts fifth Ramadhan forum

MUSCAT, MAY 26 – The Oman Society of Human Resources Management (OSHRM) hosted the Fifth Ramadhan Forum with CEOs of top companies and public authorities at the Fraser Suites in Bausher on Sunday.

Dr Ahmed al Ghassani, CEO, Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada); Amer al Rawas, Founding President of Model Investment Company; Engineer Abdurahiman al Hatami, CEO, Asyad group; Shaikh Aiman al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports Management Company; and Badr al Jawhary, HR Specialist, ORPIC, discussed and debated on various HR initiatives and strategies in the country.

Backed by the report that Oman’s private sector absorbed more than 27,000 local workforce in construction, sales, distribution and industrial sector, the forum hoped the private sector would be able to place more Omanis in future.

Dr Juma bin Ali was the guest of honour of the event which also included a group Iftar and discussion with heads of public authorities and other organisations in the Sultanate which aimed at reviewing their experiences in human resources.

Related