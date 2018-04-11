OSFA to organise online auction

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing the Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA) at Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science — Diwan of the Royal Court, the OSFA will organise an online fine arts auction to exhibit the works of Omani artists, members OSAF, on its social media platforms — Twitter/osfagovman, Instagram/osfagovman and Facebook/osfagovman and as it will continue for one-year period.

The auction will showcase a single artwork executed by OFSA members and will continue for a period of one month.

The artwork will include the following information (name of the artist and the artwork starting price).

Interested buyers are requested to send their respective prices, full names, ID No and phone number in the (direct) messages with the person in charge.

This initiative comes to demonstrate OSFA’s keenness to support aspiring Omani artists and provide them with the best marketing and promotional opportunities to sell their artworks. OSFA will pay the artist 70 per cent of the sale value of artwork, give away 20 per cent for philanthropic institutions in Oman and keep 10 per cent for OSFA.

Maryam bint Mohammed al Zadjali, (pictured) OFSA Chairperson said: “This initiative is part of the future vision plan to help Omani artists market their artistic products and, in the meantime, celebrate the 25th anniversary of OSFA with a view to promote the culture of artworks appreciation, acquisition while tapping investment potentials”. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...