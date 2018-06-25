OSFA starts summer courses

Summer schools are an opportunity for students to engage in full-time intensive classes related to a chosen subject and have the option to attend extracurricular activities designed to encourage socialisation and stimulate cultural awareness. Summer courses help increase students’ self-confidence, develop their skills, encourage independent learning, provide an area of fun and help them make new friends.

For the Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA), it is all about art. Summer courses kicked off earlier this month for the age group of 6-15 years. The courses focused on different subjects: collage, portrait, basics of painting, colour relations and its psychological and psychological interpretation, technical analysis, basics of design, and artistic design. The course is given by Yasser Fathi in the morning from 10 am to 12 am in the headquarters of OSFA in al Sarooj.

OSFA is keen to provide trainees with all the required information and knowledge to enhance their skills in their field of talents. Discovering young artists and creators is one target of OSFA and help enhance their creativity and drive them to achieveme higher learning comes next.

The courses are in support of the directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to encourage youth to become contributors of the development of the country.

MAI AL ABRIA