OSFA calligraphy, handicrafts course concludes in Salalah

Salalah: The two-week training course in the field of calligraphy and handicrafts organized by the Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA) affiliated to the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) in the Governorate of Dhofar concluded at Sultan Qaboos Youth Center in Salalah on Thursday.

OSFA 21 members in the Governorate of Dhofar took part in the training course under the supervision of the Omani artist Yousra bint Salem Mqaibil, OSFA and Youth Studio member who specialised in crafts.

The course comes as part of OSFA annual plans and programmes in the Governorate of Dhofar in order to develop the abilities and skills of its members in the field of calligraphy and handicrafts, as well as enhancing their talents in innovation, abstraction and mixing of raw materials in their works. –ONA