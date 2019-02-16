OSC holds first meeting after set-up

MUSCAT, Feb 16 – Oman Squash Committee (OSC) held their opening meeting recently after the Ministry of Sports Affairs set up the committee. Fahad al Hinai, Chairman of OSC, headed the meeting in presence of all the members. Al Hinai commenced the meeting by welcoming all the members and affirming the step of the official launching of squash committee in the Sultanate. During the meeting, the board members of OSC discussed the main statute of the game and its main chapters. Also, members of OSC elaborated more on the agenda of the committee for 2019 to include some local tournaments and workshops to be organised in different governorates in the Sultanate in coordination with all clubs.

Members continued their discussion in some general set-up for the committee including the headquarters of the committee, designing of OSC’s logo and membership with International and Asian federation to extend their relation and gain more experience on developing and progressing the sports. Also, working closely with global federation will be in line with keeping up the international development of sports. OSC’s members stressed on the importance of establishing strong national teams through focusing on junior talented players. Having a good pool of players will be the right key for success of squash in the Sultanate.

The Oman Squash Committee is chaired by Fahad al Hinai with membership of Tahir al Mashari, Tahir al Barwani, Mohammed al Hinai and Ismail al Kindi as secretary-general of the committee.