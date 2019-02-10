Sports Tennis 

OSAKA PULLS OUT OF QATAR OPEN

World number one Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week’s Qatar Open in Doha with a back injury, the governing WTA said on Wednesday. “I am sorry to have withdraw from Doha this year as I was looking forward to playing and seeing my fans there,” the WTA quoted the Japanese as saying. “I wish everyone a great week and hope to see everyone next year.” Osaka, 21, has not played since winning her second consecutive Grand Slam last month by beating Petra Kvitova in the final of the Australian Open.

