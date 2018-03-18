Orpic’s Muscat-Suhar pipeline to open on March 21

BUSINESS REPORTER –

Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) will officially inaugurate one of its strategic growth projects, the Muscat Suhar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and the main fuel terminal in Al Jefnain on March 21, 2018.

The $336 million investment is an important logistic project across the Sultanate which will deliver more than 50 per cent of Oman’s fuel via the state-of-the-art storage facility in Al Jefnain.

In addition to meeting the domestic future demand for fuels, this project will reduce pollution resulting from lower truck movements in Muscat by 70 per cent.

This is the first of its kind to be constructed in Oman — removing the need for Orpic to ship refined products between Suhar and Mina Al Fahal (Muscat), and bringing a new level of efficiency and lower costs to its business. It is worth to mention that the project will also be equipped with loading facilities designed to load up to 700 trucks per day.

