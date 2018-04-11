Orpic welcomes 5th batch of scholars

Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries (Orpic) welcomed the fifth batch of students as part of its International Scholarship Programme. This initiative is part of Orpic’s continued support to develop and nurture the future leaders of Oman and to support the young students in North Al Batinah to reach new heights in their academic and career paths.

Established in 2013, Orpic International Scholarship Programme entailed selecting students from North Al Batinah Governorate to benefit from the scholarships provided based on preset criteria. Once applications are received, screening of candidates are carried out by Takatuf Scholars Programme and selected students are offered international scholarships for two years in a preparatory school followed by another 4 years for Bachelor Degree in one of the leading universities around the world.

Nofal al Saeedi, GM, Human Resource Services, Orpic said, “We are proud to welcome the fifth batch to the programme which enhances the vital role of Orpic in building the capacities of young Omanis in collaboration with Takatuf Scholars Programme. Orpic believes in the importance of investing and developing Omani youth to create future leaders for the country.”

Shaikh Ibrahim al Harthy, CEO of Takatuf Oman, added “We are proud of this ongoing strategic partnership with Orpic, which has produced this talented Omani youth group from the North Al Batinah governorate who we believe will be an important added asset to the Sultanate. We are proud of what they have achieved and look forward to witness their further success in the future.”

