Orpic participates in the 13th GPCA Forum

SUHAR: Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries (Orpic) participated at the 13th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Forum, which is took place from November 26-28, 2018 in Dubai. The forum focuses this year on “Executing transformation and investing in growth”. The flagship event in the global industry brings together thought leadership, strategic partnership and provides a platform to showcase the latest developments and innovations in the petrochemicals and chemicals industry in the Gulf region.

Represented by its Polymer Marketing division, Orpic showcased its latest polymer products and solutions at the forum’s exhibition, which provides an ideal platform for Orpic to connect with its customers, exchange expertise and identify new potential markets and customers. Ahmed bin Saleh al Jahdhami, Orpic’s CEO, said, “GPCA annual forum is an important event for Orpic to take part at; given its strategic importance to connect business leaders and petrochemical manufacturers under one roof. We are keen to demonstrate our commitment to win customer preference over competition and to present our polypropylene and polyethylene solutions to the world’.

Gilles Rochas, General Manager, Polymer Marketing, Orpic says on this occasion: “It is exciting for Orpic to be present at major international petrochemicals exhibitions such as GPCA because it is an ideal platform to engage with customers, stakeholders, exchange expertise and explore new potential markets.

Our participation today at GPCA will further enhance Orpic’s image and our Luban product visibility to support Orpic’s 2020 capacity expansion to 1.5 million tonnes of Polypropylene and Polyethylene”

Orpic booth at GPCA showcases a wide range of plastic solutions which address global challenges such food protection, climate change, energy conservation, infrastructure, healthcare and waste management.

