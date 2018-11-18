Orpic-Oman Oil merger on the cards: Reports

Muscat: Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhi, Minister of Oil and Gas, has announced the merger of the board of directors of Oman Oil Company and Oman Oil Refineries and Industries (Orpic), according to reports.

Al-Ramahi also announced appointment of Musab bin Abdullah al Mahrouqi as the Group CEO who will officially take charge on December 2 this year.

The first phase will focus on the integration and the preparation of the merger plan, which is expected to be announced during the second quarter of 2019.

The new integrated management team will supervise the work of the two companies, including the management of the two companies,assets and employees.