Orpic marks Omani Women’s Day

Muscat: Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries (Orpic) celebrated Omani Women’s Day with a special get together in Suhar in the presence of Her Highness Sayyida Basma bint Fakhri al Said and officials. Nofal al Saeedi, Human Resource Services General Manager at Orpic, said, “Omani women have become a key contributor to the development of Orpic in various fields. Omani women account for 10 per cent of the company’s work force and is set to increase during the coming five years”. The ceremony included a number of workshops and various activities, in addition to the exhibition of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) products which are produced by Omani women, through Tasneed, an Orpic initiative that supports and develops SMEs and household products across the Sultanate.

Related