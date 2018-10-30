Orpic joins ‘Responsible Care, Our Commitment to Sustainability’ workshop

MUSCAT: Orpic took part at the ‘Responsible Care, Our Commitment to Sustainability’ workshop which is conducted by Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association (GPCA) (#GPCA) which took place at the Kempinski Hotel, Muscat on October 29-30, 2018.

Orpic CEO Ahmed Saleh al Jahdhami marked the opening speech at the workshop in presence of a number of the GPCA members particularly from leading oil and gas companies in the GCC such as Saudi Aramco, Borouge and SABIC.

The workshop focuses on creating awareness and showcasing best practices in taking a responsible care towards the surrounding communities and environment as well as highlighting sustainable solutions that are able to create a positive impact for individuals, corporates and communities.

