Orpic inaugurates Al Jefnain Terminal

Orpic Logistic Company, a joint venture between Orpic and CLH officially inaugurated yesterday one of its strategic growth projects, the Muscat Suhar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and the main fuel terminal in Al Jefnain, wilayate of Al Seeb under the auspices of H.E. General Sultan bin Mohammed AL Nu’amani , Minister of the Royal Office, and in the presence of a number of Ministers, members of the Board of Directors of Orpic, Their Excellencies representatives of the Al Shura Council, and community leaders.

Commenting on this occasion, Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, and Deputy Chairman of Orpic Board of Directors said, “We are proud to witness the inauguration of one of the three important strategic growth projects undertaken by Orpic which is the Muscat Suhar Product Pipeline (MSPP) and Al Jefnain Terminal. The project comes in response to the strategic objectives set by the government for developing oil products logistics solutions in the Sultanate to meet the rapidly growing demand for fuels”.

The $336 million investment is an important logistic project across the Sultanate which delivers more than 50% of Oman’s fuel via the state-of-the-art storage facility in Al Jefnain. In addition to meeting the domestic future demand for fuels, this project reduces pollution resulting from lower truck movements in Muscat by 70%.

Ahmed Saleh Al Jahdhami, CEO, Orpic said “Muscat Suhar Products Pipeline and Al Jefnain Terminal project is the first of its kind being constructed in Oman – utilizing a single pipeline to produce accurate product and bringing a new level of efficiency and lower costs to its business.”

“The project offers many social, economic and environmental benefits, including improved road safety, efficient fuel supply, and reduced pollution by lower movement of oil tanker trucks. On the In-country value (ICV) front, MSPP has contributed by $149 million to Omani local purchases and SMEs, representing 44% out of the total project cost”. Al Jahdhami added.

