Orpic concludes certification course for its employees

SUHAR: Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic) recently concluded a certified training programme on change management in collaboration with Prosci, a leading change management organisation in the United States. In a span of three days, twenty one employees attended this certification course from different functions across Orpic to play a key role as accredited champions and practitioners of change management in Orpic within various projects and activities. The programme helps leaders to manage people side of change during the implementation stages of major projects and initiatives with an in-depth focus on the understanding of all parties in the circle of change and its impact and eventually drive the overall success of the project.

This certification model is driven by Orpic’s vision to be a globally competitive business that Oman is proud of and is in line with the local and global expansion carried out by Orpic through its strategic growth projects which are set to generate significant business opportunities in Oman. It is worth to mention that Prosci is a recognised methodology in change management which help participants implementing projects more effectively.

