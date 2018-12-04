Original certificates must for all recruitment: Manpower

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) clarified that it requires original qualification certificates verified by the competent authorities before the authorization of any recruitment and does not accept any applications otherwise.

The application of professionals applying in specialized jobs such as medical, academic and others are approved first by the competent departments supervising those institutions.

The ministry assured that it will spare no effort in checking suspicious practices through inspection, follow-up and continuous coordination with the competent authorities. Legal fees will be charged form the violators.

The ministry and its inspection team continuously follows up the matter in coordination with the competent authorities and the violators are charged with penalties in terms of fees.

The statement added that is also necessary to distinguish between what academic certificates checked at the beginning of the employee’s work and the qualifications and other certificates obtained after joining the work, which must be disclosed by his employer to make sure that those certificates were subject to accreditation from the competent authorities.